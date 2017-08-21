Twins hammer the Cardinals in battle for Appy League West lead

ELIZABETHTON, TN- Johnson City issued a season-worst 12 walks, as the Cardinals fell to the hands of the Elizabethton Twins, 8-1, on Monday night at Joe O’Brien Field.

With the loss, Johnson City drops to 31-26 on the campaign. Elizabethton’s victory improved their record to 35-23.

The Redbirds loss – coupled with Greeneville’s victory over Bristol – drops them to just one game ahead of the Astros for the second and final playoff spot in the Appalachian League western division.

Tied at one in the fifth, the Twins grabbed the lead for good. CF Akil Baddoo (0-3, 2 R, BB, SO) reached on an error to start the frame and advanced to second on a wild pitch. DH Wander Javier(1-2, R, RBI, 3 BB, SO) put Elizabethton in front, 2-1, by ripping a RBI single to right.

Following back-to-back walks to 2B Jose Miranda (0-3, R, 2 BB) and C Rainis Silva (0-3, R, BB), another error allowed a pair of runners to score, extending the E-Twins lead to 4-1. 3B Andrew Bechtold ‘s (2-2, R, RBI, BB) sacrifice fly to right capped off the scoring in the frame, making it a 5-1 contest.

Elizabethton put the game out of reach by scoring three runs without a hit in the eighth. The first three batters of the inning – Bechtold, LF Matt Albanese (0-3, R, BB, SO) and RF Colton Waltner(0-1, R, 3 BB, SO) – all reached on walks. Bechtold and Waltner came home on wild pitches, while Albanese crossed the plate on a passed ball, giving the Twins a seven-run lead, 8-1.

