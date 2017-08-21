‘Street Outlaws’ taking over Bristol Dragway Tuesday

BRISTOL, TN- History will be made Tuesday night at Bristol Dragway when Discovery Channel’s popular show Street Outlaws will be showcased for the first time at a premier drag racing facility. A top prize of $100,000, the largest purse in show history, will be on the line when 32 of the show’s biggest stars compete at Thunder Valley.

Street Outlaw icons such as Big Chief, Murder Nova, Daddy Dave and Monza will headline the competition, while AZN and Farmtruck will be on hand to provide their unique brand of entertainment at the one-of-a-kind event at the historic Tennessee dragstrip.

Just days earlier the stars of the show were special guests of Bristol Motor Speedway during the running of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, where they mingled with the NASCAR community. Pilgrim Media Group, producer of the show, will be filming the event Tuesday to create an episode for the hit series’ upcoming season on Discovery.

“Historic experience for us,” AZN said. “For once we’re racing at a very, super nice track. This is going to be a live event that the whole town, the whole crowd, anybody can fly in and view a live filming of Street Outlaws here at Bristol.”

“This is a like a Super Bowl for us to get to come here and race at a facility this nice,” said Farmtruck. “Cram them all in the trunk, on the sides, but come out and see the Street Outlaws.”