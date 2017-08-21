Shania Twain tickets delayed for Nashville; Garth Brooks may be the blame

LOS ANGELES (AP) – When Shania Twain tickets go on sale later this week for her tour dates next year, the one stop you won’t be able to buy yet is Nashville.

Twain’s manager, Scott Rodger, tells Billboard magazine Twain will play the Bridgestone Arena on July 21 but tickets won’t go on sale until December.

He says it’s because of a clause in Garth Brooks’ contract that prevents any other country acts from selling tickets until then.

Brooks has no concerts booked there but he probably will.

Rodger tried to change the minds of arena officials by pointing out Twain rarely tours and even by trying to sell her as an adult-contemporary singer rather than a country one, but no dice. Brooks’ touring promoter says he doesn’t discuss their private business with any venue.