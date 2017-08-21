Rogersville physician faces sexual battery charges

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County District Attorney Dan Armstrong confirmed to News Channel 11 that a physician in Rogersville faces sexual battery charges.

According to Armstrong, Dr. Chris Calendine, 45, was charged with one count of aggravated sexual battery and one count of sexual battery by an authority figure.

Armstrong said an investigation into Calendine began at the end of July. He told us that the investigation involves a 12-year-old boy and a 14-year-old boy.

On Monday, a Hawkins County Grand Jury returned the two indictments charging Calendine.

Calendine was arrested on Monday and was taken to the Hawkins County Jail.

He was being held on $50,000 bond, but has since bonded out.

Calendine was scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 31 at 9 a.m.

