PHOTOS: 2017 solar eclipse in the Tri-Cities region

Here is a picture of the 2017 Solar Eclipse. Photo Location: Kingsport, TN By: Whitney Tipton, Gate City, VA

Kingsport Fun Fest's Icon, Festus, did not want to be eclipsed by the moon and made an appearance today at Dobyns-Bennett. (Source: Heather U.)

News Channel 11 Anchor Josh Smith enjoys the solar eclipse safely with his family.

Solar eclipse watchers at the Wexford House in Kingsport. (Source: Wellmont Health System)

Kids watching the solar eclipse in Church HIll, TN (Source: Ashley Waters)

Solar eclipse watchers at the Wexford House in Kingsport. (Source: Wellmont Health System)

Kids watching the solar eclipse in Church HIll, TN (Source: Ashley Waters)

(WJHL) – As the epic galactic event unfolded some of our viewers captured the moment the moon aligned with the sun. Although the Tri-Cities experienced a partial eclipse having only 96% totality, some places south of us such as Sweetwater, TN and parts of the Great Smoky Mountains saw 100% totality.

This is a rare event that took place across the United States in areas as far northwest as Oregon and southeast as Charleston.

Attached to this story are photos of the eclipse captured by our viewers.