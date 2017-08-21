PHOTOS: 2017 solar eclipse in the Tri-Cities region

Solar Eclipse 2017

Solar eclipse party at Northeast State (Source: Thomas Wilson)

(WJHL) – As the epic galactic event unfolded some of our viewers captured the moment the moon aligned with the sun. Although the Tri-Cities experienced a partial eclipse having only 96% totality, some places south of us such as Sweetwater, TN and parts of the Great Smoky Mountains saw 100% totality.

This is a rare event that took place across the United States in areas as far northwest as Oregon and southeast as Charleston.

Attached to this story are photos of the eclipse captured by our viewers.

