SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Monday morning, parole was denied for James Hamm. He’s convicted of drunk driving and killing former state representative and businessman Mike Locke.

Locke was placing campaign signs along Fort Henry Drive in June of 2014, when Hamm struck and killed him with his vehicle.

Hamm was sentenced to 14 years in prison last May – but less than 15 months later he was up for parole last week.

His case will be reviewed again in 2019.