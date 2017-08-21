Many gather in Sweetwater, Tenn. for total solar eclipse

SWEETWATER, TN (WJHL) – The anticipation has been building for months — for some years — and on Monday the total solar eclipse made its way across the United States.

From Oregon to South Carolina, people gathered to watch the first total solar eclipse to go coast-to-coast across America in nearly a century.

While the Tri-Cities area got about 96 percent of the total eclipse, 200 million Americans were within a day’s drive to be in the path of totality, with many traveling from far away to take it all in.

News Channel 11’s Jordan Moore  and Chris Greer traveled to Sweetwater, Tenn. to report on the eclipse, which in that area was in complete totality.

Jordan spoke to many people on Monday who said the solar eclipse was definitely an experience that was worth the long drives, plane rides and all of the traveling.

