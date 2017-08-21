Low carb peach crisp as prepared on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities at Noon

Recipe provided by Carol Carter, RD of Wellmont Diabetes Treatment Centers
Low Carb Peach Crisp
Ingredients
4 peaches
2 tsp lemon juice
1/4 cup Splenda Brown Sugar blend
1/2 cup almond flour
1/2 cup pecan halves
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1/8 cup old fashioned oats
2 tablespoons pecan pieces
4 tablespoons cold low fat margarine
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Butter an 8×8 baking dish and set it aside for later.
- If desired, peel peaches. (To peel, boil peaches in water for less than a minute then immediately dip into ice water. Peel skin off peaches).
- Cut peaches into wedges.
- Add in the 2 teaspoons of lemon juice and 1/4 cup of the brown sugar replacement and mix.
- Once nicely mixed, pour into your buttered baking dish and set aside.
- Next, place pecans in the food processor and pulse them until fine. If you don’t have a processor, beat them with a rolling pin or chop them up using a chef’s knife.
- Combine oats and cinnamon in processor for a few, quick pulses and mix in pecans.
- Cut butter into oat mixture using a pastry cutter or food processor until crumbles form.
- Sprinkle the topping and slivered pecans over peaches.
- Place in oven and bake for 40-45 minutes. The fruit should be nice and bubbly, and the topping slightly browned and crisp when done.
Nutritional Facts
Servings 8
Calories – 150
Carbohydrates – 16g
Fiber – 3g
Sugars – 11g
Protein – 4g