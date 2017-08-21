Low carb peach crisp as prepared on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities at Noon

Recipe provided by Carol Carter, RD of Wellmont Diabetes Treatment Centers

Low Carb Peach Crisp

Ingredients

4 peaches

2 tsp lemon juice

1/4 cup Splenda Brown Sugar blend

1/2 cup almond flour

1/2 cup pecan halves

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/8 cup old fashioned oats

2 tablespoons pecan pieces

4 tablespoons cold low fat margarine

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
  2. Butter an 8×8 baking dish and set it aside for later.
  3. If desired, peel peaches. (To peel, boil peaches in water for less than a minute then immediately dip into ice water. Peel skin off peaches).
  4. Cut peaches into wedges.
  5. Add in the 2 teaspoons of lemon juice and 1/4 cup of the brown sugar replacement and mix.
  6. Once nicely mixed, pour into your buttered baking dish and set aside.
  7. Next, place pecans in the food processor and pulse them until fine. If you don’t have a processor, beat them with a rolling pin or chop them up using a chef’s knife.
  8. Combine oats and cinnamon in processor for a few, quick pulses and mix in pecans.
  9. Cut butter into oat mixture using a pastry cutter or food processor until crumbles form.
  10. Sprinkle the topping and slivered pecans over peaches.
  11. Place in oven and bake for 40-45 minutes. The fruit should be nice and bubbly, and the topping slightly browned and crisp when done.

Nutritional Facts

Servings               8

Calories – 150

Carbohydrates – 16g

Fiber – 3g

Sugars – 11g

Protein – 4g

