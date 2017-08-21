Kingsport man to face DUI, assault, evading arrest charges

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A crash this weekend in Sullivan County landed a Kingsport man in jail on several charges.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Michael Watkins, 20, hit another car when he tried passing traffic in the center lane of Highway 394.

The driver of the second car suffered neck and arm injuries, and was taken to a nearby hospital.

THP said Watkins tried to run away from the scene, but was captured by the officer responding to the scene.

That officer reportedly injured his shoulder during the chase.

Watkins now faces several charges, including DUI, underage consumption, aggravated assault and evading arrest.

