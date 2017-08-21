Johnson City Schools students watch solar eclipse

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Students in Johnson City got to celebrate the eclipse by learning all about it in school on Monday.

Everyone got eclipse glasses and some even made masks to more thoroughly protect their eyes.

The 4th grade classes at Lake Ridge Elementary School cooked s’mores in the sunlight, as teachers and volunteer parents joined forces to keep safety as a priority while their kids were outside enjoying this incredibly uncommon event.

The principal said that while there were a lot of students who didn’t come in at all, and a lot of parents came to pick their children up from school, he didn’t mind saying it was a great idea to make it a family event.

At the beginning of the day, Johnson City Schools reported a 32 percent absentee rate.

Bristol, Tenn. Schools, however, reported over 80 percent of their students were present.

We have not gotten a report from Kingsport yet.

