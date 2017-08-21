JCPD investigators continue search for suspect in Johnson City murder

(WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – It’s been four weeks since a young mother was gunned down in Johnson City and investigators are still looking for her killer.

The shooting happened on July 24.

Police said Rebekah Thompson, 22, was shot on John Exum Parkway near Garden Drive.

Detectives said Thompson was sitting in her car when somebody approached the car and shot her in the face.

Police are asking that anyone with any information that can help them find a suspect in this case to contact them. Tips can be made anonymously at the Crime Stoppers hotline at 434-6158.

