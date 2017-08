(AP) – Hillary Scott of Lady Antebellum is not just pregnant. She’s pregnant with twins.

Scott announced on social media because she was open about her last pregnancy and miscarriage, she wants to do the same this time around.

She says it happened naturally and neither she nor her husband, Chris, has a family history of twins. They have a four-year-old daughter, Eisele. Scott is due in February.

God has answered our family's countless prayers! Our family is growing…TWINS! It's truly a miracle. pic.twitter.com/nV54cthent — Hillary Scott (@HillaryScottLA) August 18, 2017