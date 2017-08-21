Haysi man wins $100,000 with a non-winning ticket

DICKENSON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A southwest Virginia man won $100,000 playing the Virginia Lottery. Lottery officials said the Haysi, VA man won with a ticket that was not a winner.

Gary Owens entered the Virginia Lottery’s eXtra Chances contest, which the lottery says has drawn more than 970,00 entries in the August drawing.

Owens is a retired coal miner who says he likes entering his non-winning tickets whenever he can.

“It’s a chance of winning something, so I usually put them in there,” he said.

The next grand prize drawing will be held on September 5. The deadline to enter is August 31.