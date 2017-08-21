Endangered Child Alert issued for 13-year-old out of Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Endangered Child Alert was issued Monday for a 13-year-old girl out of Jackson, Tennessee.

Tyesha Lashay Howard was last seen at 11:30 a.m. on Old Hickory Boulevard. She was getting into a white Toyota, four-door, full-size pickup truck with a black bumper guard down the door and a sunroof, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The driver was a black man in his early 20s with dreadlocks in two ponytails. He also had a cast on his right foot.

The TBI says Tyesha was wearing pajama pants, a pink sock on her right foot, and a white sock on her left foot. She also had a dark blue blanket.

If anyone has any information on where she may be, call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.