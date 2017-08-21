Eclipse watch parties happening across the Tri-Cities

TRI-CITIES, TN/ VA (WJHL) If you are looking to have some company while watching the eclipse here are a list of some viewing parties in the Tri-Cities region, some are even passing out eclipse glasses:

ABINGDON, VA – Heartwood’s Solar Eclipse party will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can buy lunch for $13, that includes meatloaf, macaroni, and a pair of solar eclipse glasses. Or you can get just the glasses for $5. You can buy your tickets by visiting www.heartwoodvirginia.org.

BLOUNTVILLE: Corey Ippolito Winery will host a Solar Eclipse event from 12:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. They’ll give out free Solar Eclipse glasses to the first 100 people who purchase a bottle of wine. They will also have Pure Wood Firebrick Oven mobile food bus. That’s located on 533 Rogers Oakdale Pvt. Dr in Blountville.

BRISTOL, TN- Steele Creek Park is hosting an event starting at 2:00 p.m. The staff will have two sun scopes set up along with a meteorite display. 200 pairs of eclipse glasses will be available, free of charge, while supplies last.

ELIZABETHTON: Elizabethton Public Library’s solar eclipse viewing party at Kiwanis Park on Carter Blvd. in Elizabethton starts at 12. Glasses will be available as supplies last. Milligan College is hosting an event on Milligan Village lawn at 1:08 p.m., There will be 100 eclipse glasses available. There will be yard games and light refreshments. Sycamore Shoals State Park’s event starts at 12. The first 125 guests get solar viewing glasses.

They’ll also help visitors make pinhole solar projectors.

GREENEVILLE: Watch party at the main pavilion at Hardin Park in Greeneville from 1-4 p.m. From 1- 2 p.m. you can get free pizza and drinks, get help from local amateur astronomers, and get a free telescope viewing (with solar filter, no glasses needed). Andrew Johnson National Historic Site’s eclipse viewing party is at the visitor’s center located on 101 N College St in Greeneville starting at 1 p.m. They’ll be passing out a limited number of glasses.

JOHNSON CITY- The Johnson City Public Library has less than 200 eclipse glasses they’ll be passing out at their event starting at 1:30 p.m. The event is across the street from the library on Millard street downtown.

JONESBOROUGH- The town of Jonesborough is hosting a block party on Main Street. They will pass out a limited number of eclipse glasses starting at 1 p.m.

KINGSPORT- Brookdale Rock Springs senior living community is hosting a free watch party for public. The community is located at 640 Rock Springs Road, Kingsport TN. it starts at 12:30.

TRI-CITIES- Sweet Frog frozen yogurt shops are inviting young students to bring their families out for an educational viewing party and sweet solar treats.All guests are encouraged to stop by and “create their own eclipse” by slowly topping yellow cake batter frozen yogurt with chocolate syrup. Guests are encouraged to bring their own solar viewing glasses, local teachers and store owners/managers will help all guests safely view the eclipse with homemade pinhole cameras.

Here in our region, you’ll be able to see 96 percent of the sun blocked by the moon from anywhere in the Tri-Cities. And if you can’t get out Monday, or don’t have glasses you can logon to see NASA’s live stream from 12 locations as the eclipse moves across the U.S from 12 p.m.- 4 p.m.

