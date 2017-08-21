Couple to celebrate eclipse with ‘Harry Potter’ theme wedding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville couple will mark the total solar eclipse Monday by tying the knot.

Thomas Brandt and Rachel Sloan are getting married at Cannonsburgh Village in Murfreesboro during the eclipse.

They are both big Harry Potter fans and he proposed to her in January at Harry Potter World at Universal Studios in Flordia.

When it came to picking a date, they figured why not get married during the eclipse.

“He’s very science oriented. I am more spiritual and so it’s a good day that’s meaningful for both of us,” said Sloan.

“I got a custom Quidditch ring made for her and I proposed to her in front of Hogwarts and you know that’s kind of where the theme came from, perfect theme, I think of her when I think of Harry Potter,” said Brandt.

The couple had special Harry Potter invitations and the bride’s bouquet is made of illustrations of spells from the novels.