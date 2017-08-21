BTES changes public records policy following concerns

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – For the third time in the last month, Bristol Tennessee Essential Services is changing its public records policy. The latest version guarantees public records will be more accessible to all members of their public, no matter their income.

The changes follow concerns raised by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury, the Tennessee Coalition for Open Government, a BTES customer and us.

The public utility sent an updated policy to its board today, just days after approving another version. BTES began updating its policy this summer in an attempt to comply with new state laws.

“Of course we always want to be in compliance,” BTES Accounting and Finance Director Lola McVey said. “We were really wanting to get it right and make sure that our policy was what it should be.”

Over the last several weeks, McVey has remained in regular communication with the Office of Open Records Counsel.

“We’ve looked over their public records policy and we did have a few concerns,” Assistant Open Records Counsel Rachel Buckley said. “We are very encouraged by the fact that they have been very receptive to our concerns.”

As a result of those concerns, the utility changed the way it charges the public for copies of public records. Most notably, BTES reduced the amount of money it can charge by waiving fees for the first hour of research. In addition, the utility eliminated its blanket $50 deposit required for copies, replacing it with a deposit that more fairly reflects the time BTES spends researching and responding to the request.

“We would ask that you pay that up front and then we would settle up,” McVey said.

Following Wednesday’s board meeting, the utility thought it was back in compliance until we found out BTES still planned on charging the public a deposit, calculated on a case-by-case basis, just to look at records. McVey said that deposit was meant to compensate for the amount of time employees spent researching a request.

“The fact that the policy would place a deposit on inspection could be prohibitive,” Buckley said.

McVey pledged to follow up with the state.

“We will look into that,” McVey said.

Following additional conversations, McVey confirmed BTES is now eliminating language requiring a deposit for an inspection.

“There will be no charge for the inspection of open public records,” McVey said Monday. “If there are ways to improve, we always want to do that. We’re always looking for ways to do things better tomorrow than we did today.”

McVey says to her knowledge, even though previously required by policy, the utility’s never actually charged the deposit. She says she only recalls two instances over the last decade where BTES has required any money for public records.

The BTES board will vote on the updated policy, which allows customers to receive certain records for free, at next month’s meeting.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.