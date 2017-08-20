TBI issues AMBER Alert for 4-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER Alert out of Memphis, Tennessee. Here is the latest information from TBI’s website:

A Tennessee AMBER Alert has been issued by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on behalf of the Memphis Police Department for 4-year old black male Zion Byrd, he was last seen wearing a blue “Jordan” T-shirt, blue jean shorts and red/white tennis shoes. He was abducted by his 27-year old non-custodial father, Dominique Nichols and was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Nichols was driving a white Toyota Camry with an unknown Mississippi license plate. Nichols is a convicted felon. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Zion Byrd or Dominique Nichols, please call 911 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

