NC Amber Alert issued for abducted 8-year-old girl

WESTFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amber Alert was issued Sunday afternoon in North Carolina for an 8-year-old girl in a child abduction case, officials said.

Trinity Lakin McGraw is the subject of the Amber Alert, which was issued out of Stokes County.

Trinity is 4 feet tall, weighs 53 pounds, has brown eyes, long hair and was wearing a long nightgown with a watermelon design when she was abducted, Amber Alert officials said. She was not wearing shoes or socks.

Patrick Ryan McGraw was identified as the abductor, the alert said. Patrick McGraw is described as 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, bald, with blue eyes and wearing a white T-shirt. He also has tattoos: a cross tattoo on his left calf and a clock tattoo on his right shoulder that also says ‘Trinity.’

The pair were last seen traveling north in a gray 2016 Ford Focus on Frans Road in Westfield in Surry County. The car has a Georgia license plate of RDG-2198.

If you have any Information regarding this abduction, please call the Stokes County Sheriff’s Department at 336 593-8787 or call 911.