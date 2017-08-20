NC 8-year-old girl found safe; Amber Alert canceled

WESTFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — An Amber Alert was canceled Sunday night in North Carolina for an 8-year-old girl in a child abduction case after she was found safe in Kentucky, officials said.

Trinity Lakin McGraw was the subject of the Amber Alert, which was issued out of Stokes County. It was sent out Sunday afternoon.

Patrick Ryan McGraw was identified as the abductor, the alert said. Patrick McGraw is described as 6 feet tall, 220 pounds, bald, with blue eyes and wearing a white T-shirt. He also has tattoos: a cross tattoo on his left calf and a clock tattoo on his right shoulder that also says ‘Trinity.’

The Stokes County Sheriff’s Office said that Trinity McGraw was located safe in Louisville, Kentucky and that Patrick Ryan McGraw was in custody. It was not immediately clear the charges McGraw was facing.