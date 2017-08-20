Kyle Busch happy to end winless drought at Bristol

BRISTOL, TN- For the second time in his career, Kyle Busch pulled off the Bristol trifecta, winning the Cup, Xfinity and Truck races at the Last Great Colosseum. Though he made it look easy this week, the high banks had been a pain in his side the last few trips.

The last three times Busch competed at Bristol in a Cup race he finished no higher than 35th, with tires being his main headache.

“We finally just had a car that was able to make it the whole race,” Busch said. “The last couple times we were here we were blowing tires, had a part failure underneath the back of the car another time, and had a flat tire on the other time. It’s just a matter of being able to drive the wheels off of it and you’ve got to have the wheels stay on it to be able to do that and today it all kind of worked.”

He and his brother, Kurt, have been knotted at five Cup wins apiece in their careers at the Last Great Colosseum, putting extra pressure on the two to see who would pull ahead for the most wins at Bristol amongst active drivers.

The checkered flag last night ended that question, and a 6 year drought for busch, and he could not be happier to see it come to a close..

“There’s so many different things that can happen here and get in your way or cause you to not be able to win,” Busch said. “But this one is pretty awesome.”