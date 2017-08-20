John Exum Parkway murder remains top priority for JCPD investigators

By Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Monday marks one month since a young mother was gunned down in front of her infant daughter in Johnson City.

The murder happened the night of July 24th on John Exum Parkway, near Garden Drive.

Memorial set up at the sight of the shooting on John Exum Parkway Tuesday night (July 25th)

22-year-old Rebekah Thompson, also known as Stacy Magee, was shot in the face while sitting in her car, with her infant in the back seat.

Sunday evening, Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois, said solving this case remains a top priority.

Chief Sirois said they continue to aggressively follow all leads, work to track down a suspect, and bring justice to Thompson and her family.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JCPD’s Criminal Investigation’s Division at 423-434-6166 or call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Photos of Rebekah Thompson

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s