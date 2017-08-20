John Exum Parkway murder remains top priority for JCPD investigators

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Monday marks one month since a young mother was gunned down in front of her infant daughter in Johnson City.

The murder happened the night of July 24th on John Exum Parkway, near Garden Drive.

22-year-old Rebekah Thompson, also known as Stacy Magee, was shot in the face while sitting in her car, with her infant in the back seat.

Sunday evening, Johnson City Police Chief Mark Sirois, said solving this case remains a top priority.

Chief Sirois said they continue to aggressively follow all leads, work to track down a suspect, and bring justice to Thompson and her family.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call JCPD’s Criminal Investigation’s Division at 423-434-6166 or call Crime Stoppers at 423-434-6158.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Photos of Rebekah Thompson View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Courtesy of Megan Murray Courtesy of Megan Murray Courtesy of Megan Murray Courtesy of Megan Murray Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee Courtesy of Hakeem Magee