In Your Corner: How to spot fake eclipse glasses

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Millions of people have bought a pair of eclipse viewing glasses.

They are supposed to allow you to view the eclipse safely.

But unfortunately, many of the glasses that have been sold are fake.

Last week, Amazon issued a massive recall for counterfeit glasses.

Fake eclipse viewing glasses pose a significant health threat.

Just briefly looking at the sun without proper eye protection can cause permanent damage to your eyes.

The American Astronomical Society says glasses should be labeled with the ISO 12312-2 rating, which means the glasses reduce visible sunlight to safe levels and block UV and IR radiation.

Unfortunately, fake glasses may falsely have this label.

So, you should also check the AAS’s website to make sure your pair was made by a reputable manufacturer.

There are other ways you can check your glasses to make sure they are legitimate.

A true pair of eclipse glasses should be way darker than, say, a pair of sunglasses.

In fact, when you put them on, you should not be able to see anything except for the sun itself or something just as bright.

The AAS suggests you check sunlight reflected off a mirror or a shiny metal object.

If the sun isn’t out when you want to test your glasses, you can use a bright-white LED such as the flashlight on your phone or a bare light bulb.

The reflected sunlight or bright, white, artificial light should appear very dim through a safe pair of eclipse glasses.

If you can see light from behind a lamp shade or a soft, frosted light bulb, then the glasses aren’t strong enough to stare safely at the sun.

