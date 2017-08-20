Church Hill woman arrested for shoplifting, identity theft

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A Church Hill woman has been arrested in Johnson City on charges of shoplifting and identity theft.

Johnson City Police said Pauline Dean, 40, shoplifted from Wal-Mart on Browns Mill Road.

During the investigation, officers said Dean continuously provided false information about her identity.

Once police determined who she was, they arrested her and transported her to the Washington County Detention Center.

She is being held on a $6,000 bond.

Dean is scheduled to be arraigned Monday, August 18 at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.