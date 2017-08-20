Blountville shelter to extend closure after dog dies Sunday morning

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Officials at a local animal shelter said they will remain closed for a few more days, after a dog died Sunday morning.

PETWorks Operations Manager Donna Davidson said they aren’t sure why the most recent dog died in Blountville, but said they will keep the facility closed as a precaution until they can get to the bottom of it.

This is the same shelter, where just weeks ago, veterinarians confirmed one case of parvo, and one case of distemper.

The diseases caused veterinarian to put down 19 dogs.

