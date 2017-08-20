GRAY, TN (WJHL) – The Appalachian Fair in Gray kicks off on Monday, August 21.

This is one of the biggest fairs in the Tri-Cities.

You will find multiple exhibits, main stage entertainment, pageants, rides, and plenty of food.

This year’s entertainment includes: Chris Lane and Eric Paslay on Monday, Brett Young on Tuesday, Clint Black on Wednesday, Chris Janson on Thursday, Crowder on Friday, and Saturday you can catch Lonesome River Band and High Valley.

Admission is $8 for adults, ages 6-11 can get in for $3, and children under 6 get in free.

Parking is $3 per vehicle.

For more information, click here.

