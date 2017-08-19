Suspect at center of Unicoi County manhunt in custody

By Published:

UNICOI COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley confirmed with News Channel 11 late Saturday night that Jason Garland Hurst was in police custody.

Sheriff Hensley said he would be releasing further details about Hurts’s arrest in the coming hours.

Authorities from several agencies, including from North Carolina, had been searching for Hurst, who bailed from a vehicle on Interstate 26 in Unicoi County and disappeared in the woods after a crash.

Sheriff  Hensley said Hurst was being sought in connection with a domestic situation that started in North Carolina.

Keep checking with WJHL online and on air for more information as it becomes available.

 

 

 

