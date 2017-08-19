LIVE BLOG: 57th Annual Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at BMS

BRISTOL (WJHL) – Your News Channel 11 Sports team is at Bristol Motor Speedway covering the 57th annual Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race.

LIVE BLOG:

6:30 p.m.:

Erik Jones, driver of the No. 77 5-hour ENERGY Extra Strength Toyota won the Coors Light Pole Award for tonight’s race, securing his first pole in 27 NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series races.

Jones will be followed by Kyle Larson, Kasey Kahne, Chase Elliott and Matt Kenseth.

Driver introductions are about to start.

