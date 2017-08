JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) — The Johnson City Board of Commissioners voted Thursday night to end courtesy police escorts during funeral processions.

The commissioners voted unanimously to end the service at the recommendation of Johnson City’s police chief. Chief Mark Sirois made that recommendation at a commission meeting in July. He told commissioners there have been ten accidents involving funeral processions over the last five years.

The change takes effect 30 days from the vote.