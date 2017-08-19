Children compete in Johnson City’s Dive, Ride and Stride Kids Triathlon

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Saturday was the fifth annual Dive, Ride and Stride Kids Triathlon.

Three age divisions competed in the race ranging from ages six to 12.

The race started at Legion Street Pool, went up to the Tweetsie Trail, then they ran back to the finish line across from the pool.

Memorial Park Community Center Supervisor Kelly Finney said this event is great for the entire family to enjoy.

“It’s wonderful to see the families come out and cheer on the kids. It just makes the day full of festivities going on. We have lots of food for them to enjoy before and after the race and we have door prizes,” Finney said.

Organizers said about 100 kids registered for the triathlon.

