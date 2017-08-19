2nd officer dies from shooting in Florida

After placing flowers at a makeshift memorial, Miguel Velez, say’s a prayer for the officer that was killed on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017 in Kissimmee, Fla. The Kissimmee Police Department says Sgt. Sam Howard died Saturday from his injuries. His colleague, Officer Matthew Baxter, died Friday night after the attack in a neighborhood of Kissimmee, located south of the theme park hub of Orlando. (Red Huber/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Florida say a second officer has died, a day after he and a colleague were shot during a scuffle with a suspect.

The Kissimmee Police Department says Sgt. Sam Howard died Saturday from his injuries.

Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard via WFLA

His colleague, Officer Matthew Baxter, died Friday night after the attack in a neighborhood of Kissimmee, which is located south of the theme park hub of Orlando.

Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell said Saturday that Everett Miller was arrested several hours after the shootings late Friday.

