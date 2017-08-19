2nd officer dies from shooting in Florida

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) – Authorities in Florida say a second officer has died, a day after he and a colleague were shot during a scuffle with a suspect.

The Kissimmee Police Department says Sgt. Sam Howard died Saturday from his injuries.

His colleague, Officer Matthew Baxter, died Friday night after the attack in a neighborhood of Kissimmee, which is located south of the theme park hub of Orlando.

Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell said Saturday that Everett Miller was arrested several hours after the shootings late Friday.

