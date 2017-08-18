Special beer brewed for Tri-Cities Stair Climb After Party, honoring a fallen firefighter

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – The third annual Tri-Cities Stair Climb is coming up in on Saturday, September 9.

This year there will be a bigger and better after party, all for a good cause.

The climb is meant to symbolize the number of stairs the New York City firefighters climbed while trying to save the victims in the World Trade Center.

The Tri-Cities Stair Climb teamed up with Sleepy Owl Brewery to brew a special beer honoring one of the fallen firefighters from 9/11.

Climb Coordinator, Andrew Catron, said they selected picked a fallen captain to honor.

“He needed to brew a brown ale anyway, and one of the known fire captains from FDNY was Captain Patty Brown so we figured we would play that and name the beer after him so the beer’s going to be named Patty’s Brown Ale,” Catron said.

The beer will be tapped the Friday before the climb during a pre-packet pickup event at Sleepy Owl Brewery.

It will be served all weekend.

One dollar from each beer will go to the National Firefighter Foundation.

Backdraft BBQ will also be set up. It will donate one dollar from every platter sold.

For more information on how to register for the stair climb visit this website.

