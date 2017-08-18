Multiple agencies searching Unicoi County woods for man who ran from crash

Authorities from several agencies, including from North Carolina, are searching for a man who bailed from a vehicle on Interstate 26 in Unicoi County and disappeared in the woods after a crash.

Unicoi County Sheriff Mike Hensley said deputies were searching for Jason Garland Hurst, 30, whom Hensley said was being sought in connection with a domestic situation that started in North Carolina. Authorities from Madison County, N.C., were assisting in the search.

Not many details were immediately available, but Washington County Sheriff Ed Graybeal confirmed he sent a K-9 unit to help at Hensley’s request Friday morning. Hensley said Hurst, who was driving on I-26, crashed below the welcome center near exit 46 and ran into the woods. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a yellow bandana but no shirt.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman confirmed troopers were involved in the search. WJHL reporters near the scene saw a THP helicopter patrolling the area.

