Man who dragged police officer during chase, disarmed other officer arrested

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – A man is in jail after a chase that started in Bristol, Va.

Police said the suspect disarmed a police officer and dragged another officer through a parking lot.

It started around 5:30 p.m. on Lee Highway near Exit 5.

Police said they found Travis Breeding barricaded in a home there.

Bristol Police said Breeding was able to get out of the house.

Officers chased him and finally arrested him after police put out spike strips on Route 75.

Breeding is in jail tonight.

We were told that the officer who was dragged behind the car is going to be ok.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.