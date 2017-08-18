Kids at Niswonger Children’s Hospital see retired NASCAR

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) -It was a special day for some young patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City.

They had the opportunity to get out of their rooms and see an official NASCAR.

Stanley Black and Decker is the title sponsor of the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Classic and brought the car.

The retired car belonged to Matt Kenseth and Joe Gibbs Racing.

Stanley’s President, Robert Raff, said he loved seeing the smiles on the children’s faces.

“It’s priceless. You know these kids are going through very difficult times in their lives and being able to give them 5 to 10 minutes of an experience of seeing something that they’ve never seen before it’s just a priceless experience to see their smiles,” Raff said.

This weekend, the Stanley team will have a Niswonger Children’s Hospital logo on the back of the car.

