Johnson City man charged after allegedly stealing jewelry from home in Gray

Michael Jason Tolley

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a Johnson City man on burglary and theft charges Friday.

According to a WCSO news release, Michael Jason Tolley, 39, was charged after he was developed as a suspect in an investigation involving stolen jewelry.

Tolley reportedly was working as a contractor on the victim’s property in Gray when he went inside the home and took an assortment of jewelry from a bedroom.

Accoridng to the release, Tolley reportedly sold the jewelry at pawn shops in Gray and North Carolina.

Tolley was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held on $21,000 bond.

Tolley was scheduled to appear in Session Court on Friday.

