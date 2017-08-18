Gov. McAuliffe signs executive order halting permits for Richmond’s Lee monument

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Terry McAuliffe signed an executive order today stopping all permits for the Robert E. Lee Monument in Richmond.

He says no permits for demonstrations will be granted until a review of the permit process is complete.

The term “demonstrations” includes demonstrations, processions, picketing, speechmaking, marching, vigils, and all other like forms of conduct, that involve the communication or expression of views or grievances, engaged in by one or more persons, the conduct of which is reasonably likely to draw a crowd or onlookers. This term includes the display of flags, banners, or other demonstratives designed to communicate a message.

The Governor is also establishing a task force to examine the public safety issues around last Saturday’s events in Charlottesville.

This coming after a group filed a request for a permit for September 16. The group has since withdrawn their request.

