Elizabethton City Schools to consider redistricting, rezoning elementary schools

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton City Schools are considering redistricting or rezoning the elementary schools.

The reason for the proposal — a lack of funding from the federal government.

Elizabethton Schools Superintendent Dr. Corey Gardenhour told News Channel 11 that the district was notified that federal funding would be cut for West Side Elementary School.

“Our free-reduced numbers at one of our schools are a lot lower,” Gardenhour said. “They are somewhere around 28 percent and it does not meet the threshold of 40 percent that we would need to continue Title 1 dollars go towards that school.”

About $200,000 of federal funding would be cut from West Side Elementary without the redistricting.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.