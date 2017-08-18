Dozens gather at Johnson City church to pray for Charlottesville, Va

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Nearly a week after protests and violence broke out in Charlottesvile, Va during a white nationalist rally communities across the nation are showing signs of peace including some in the Tri-Cities.

Thursday night in Johnson City dozens gathered at Greater Love International Church to send messages of hope, love and solidarity amongst each other and to those affected in Charlottesville.

“We’re together praying, reaching out crying out for what happened in Charlottesville,” Pastor Michael Cummings said.

Prayer, songs and words of hope filled the room as believers from Greater Love and other congregations show show their love and support.

Protests turned violent after a white nationalist rally last weekend, 32-year-old Heather Heyer was killed.

“She had gone there that morning to stand for stuff that is good and then she never came back,” a speaker said.

Worshippers and are church leaders shared communion and talked about the reality of racism in the United States.

“When there are Vazis in Virginia you can no longer pretend it’s not a problem,” Ethan Magness, Senior Minister of First Christian Church in Johnson City said.

Pastor Cummings told the congregation, “I’m going to love people, then I’m going to forgive people and then god judge people, while you’re standing,” he said and the time to act is now.

“It drives compassion, it makes us get out and do something and really really unify and get together and do the most that we can do which is pray and tell the dying world as i said about a living savior,” Pastor Cummings said.

He also said that Sunday is one of the most segregated days of the week and it’s time for everyone to come together just like they do during the rest of the week, to worship God everyday of the week as one.

“If you look around the room you can see people doing something they would not normally do, which is cross color barriers and see people as brothers and sisters,” Pastor Cummings said.

Friends, Gabriella Cardona and MaKaila Carlisle love their church and say this service taught them to forgive and not judge.

“We’re all human, you cut our skin we bleed the same color no matter who we are,” Carlisle said.

Cardona added that she learned to forgive. “Even though the people that did do wrong I need to learn how to forgive and not judge them because I’ve done my own wrong,” Cardona said.

Church leaders said they’re looking to plan similar, unifying events in the future.

