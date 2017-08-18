Doctors warn parents about mosquito-borne illness ahead of solar eclipse event

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – With the anticipation of the eclipse happening on Monday bringing more people outdoors, doctors are reminding you to wear bug repellent to keep mosquitoes away.

Doctors in the region are seeing La Crosse encephalitis in children.

There have been several cases in Knoxville in one case in the Tri-Cities.

It’s a virus that’s spread by mosquitos.

Doctors say it’s typically not very serious but in rare cases it can be fatal.

“Most people if they get bitten and infected will never know,” said Jamie Swift, Corporate Director for Infection Prevention. “So it’s very rare that it causes disease. But we do see if it does cause disease it’s usually more severe in children under 16.”

Medical Director at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, Dr. Seth Brown, said, “so the more rare form that is very serious, it can lead to seizures, coma and even death. And unfortunately there is no treatment specifically for this infection as it is a virus and not a bacteria that we can treat with antibiotics per say.”

Doctors say the best way to prevent mosquito bites is to wear long sleeves, bug repellent and empty any standing water near your home.

