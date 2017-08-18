Brandon Banks sentenced to 15 years in Vanderbilt rape trial

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Vanderbilt University football player Brandon Banks was sentenced to 15 years in prison at his sentencing in the 2013 rape of an unconscious female student.

Banks’ sentencing Friday follows a June jury conviction for one count each of aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery. The rape count carries a 15-year minimum sentence.

He was found not guilty on five other counts.

Banks testified he was bullied into participating. Prosecutors dismissed the claim as an excuse made up because there was video evidence.

The victim took the stand during the trial, the fifth time she has testified about the rape.

Banks is one of four young men charged in the high-profile case, and now the third to be convicted. Two former teammates, Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey, were found guilty and sentenced to 17 and 15 years in prison, respectively, last year.

The fourth suspect, Jaborian “Tip” McKenzie, has testified against all three defendants four times in four different trials. McKenzie has yet to go to trial on the same charges–five counts of aggravated rape and two counts of aggravated sexual battery. It’s unknown if or when he will.

