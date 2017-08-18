6 more areas of Knox County to be sprayed for mosquitoes

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Health Department says West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in six more areas of Knox County.
Spraying will be conducted on Tuesday, August 22, and Thursday, August 24, from 9 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting. Signs will be posted to alert residents, asking them to stay inside and keep pets inside or in the backyard.
Tuesday, August 22, spray areas
Asheville Highway/Carter
- Carter Mill Subdivision
- Knox County’s Carter Park
- Strawberry Plains Pike from Asheville Highway to Carter School Road
- Carter School Road from Strawberry Plains Pike to Asheville Highway
- Asheville Highway from Carter School Road to Strawberry Plains Pike
Fairmont Boulevard
- Mineral Springs Avenue from Walker Boulevard to Whittle Springs Road
- Walker Boulevard from Mineral Springs Avenue to Powers Street
- Montclair Avenue; Underwood Place
- White Oak Lane
- Valley View Drive from Whittle Springs Road to White Oak Lane
- McCampbell Avenue
- Upland Avenue
- Tecoma Drive
- Arbor Place
- Maxwell Street
- Emoriland Boulevard east of Kuhlman Street
- Fairmont Boulevard from Kuhlman Street to Maxwell Street
- Avondale from Whittle Springs to Maxwell Street
- Boright Place
- Boright Drive from Whittle Springs Road to Maxwell Street
- McNutt Street; Brunswick Street
- Whitney Place
- Forestdale Avenue from Whittle Springs Road to Maxwell Street
- Edgewood Avenue from Barton Street to Maxwell Street
- Barton Street from Edgewood to Fairmont
- Albert Avenue from Barton Street to Fairview Street
- Nickerson Avenue from Barton Street to Bellevue Street
- Fairview Street from Nickerson Avenue to Edgewood Avenue
- Clearview Street
- Orlando Street
- Bellevue Street
- Derieux Drive
- Seymour Avenue
- Sandra Avenue
- Shaw Drive
- Fontana Street
- Fairwood Avenue
- Powers Street;
- Miami Street
Tower Drive
- Aurora Lane
- Charlene Lane
- Woodale Drive
- Old Central Avenue Pike
- Steeple Chase Apartment complex
- Pratt Road
- Tower Drive
- Lawrence Road
- Caron Drive
- Sierra Road
- Chesswood Drive
- Woodleaf Drive
- Sanford Road
- Lutie Road
- Oakcrest Road
- Tillman Road
- Rowan Road south to Henrietta Drive
- Henrietta Drive east to Willoway Drive
- Delapp Drive
- Griffins Gate Lane
Follow up spraying is scheduled for these areas on Tuesday, September 5.
Thursday, August 24, spray areas
Choto/Heron’s Point
- Amber Woods subdivision
- Bayview West subdivision
- Choto Farms subdivision
- Heron’s Point subdivision
- Livery subdivision
- Mallard Bay subdivision
- Tanglewood subdivision
- Walnut Grove subdivision
- The Woods at Montgomery Cove subdivision
Gulf Park/Venice Road
- Dutchtown Road from Christian Academy of Knoxville (CAK) to Blessed Way including Manis Lane and the area around CAK
- Embarcadero Drive
- Cortez Drive
- Tallahassee Drive
- Sanders Road from Dutchtown Road to Venice Road
- Venice Road
- Ethans Glen Drive
- Tampa Road
- Suwannee Road
- Gulf Park Drive
- Galveston Road
- Naples Road
- Sarasota Drive
- Mobile Drive
- Briarwood Drive
- Laurel Hill Road
- Areas around Cedar Bluff Primary and Cedar Bluff Middle School
Karns/Knox County Sports Park
- Hackworth Road
- Boles Road
- West Emory Road from Henderson Road to Boles Road
- Old Cobbs Ferry Road
- Karns Valley Drive
- Walkers Gate Subdivision
- Brookhaven Subdivision
- Bluebell Lane
- West Meadow Subdivision
- Garrison Road from Byington-Beaver Ridge Road to Byington-Solway Road
- Boomerang Lane
These areas will have follow-up spraying on Thursday, September 7.
To prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito habitats, officials recommend the following:
- Apply repellants to skin often; these can include lotions, liquids or sprays. The CDC recommends the use of repellants that contain DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane 3, 8-diol, and IR3535. The duration of protection varies by repellant; read labels on products to determine when reapplications are necessary for optimal protection.
- Wear long, loose and light-colored shirts and pants and wear socks.
- Treat clothing with permethrin or purchase pretreated permethrin clothing.
- Dispose of, regularly empty, or turn over any water holding containers on your property such as tires, cans, flower pots, children’s toys or trash cans.
- To prevent breeding in large water-holding devices, including bird baths or garden pools, use larvicides such as mosquito torpedoes or mosquito dunks. If used properly, larvicides will not harm animals.