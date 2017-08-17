Vols land one of nation’s top Class of 2018 punters

By Published:
247SPORTS

Senior punter Paxton Brooks of Airport High School in West Columbia, S.C., announced Thursday night on his Twitter account that he has committed to Tennessee.

“I’m proud to say that I have received a full scholarship to the University of Tennessee and have decided that I’m 100% committed! #GoVols,” he tweeted.

The 6-foot-5, 170-pound Brooks chose the Vols over scholarship offers from N.C. State and Wake Forest, giving Tennessee its 21st commitment for the 2018 class and a possible heir apparent to senior punter Trevor Daniel.

Brooks, who has accepted an invitation to play in the 2018 Under Armour All-America Game, is ranked the nation’s No. 2 punter in the 2018 class by Kohl’s Professional Camps.

 

BY 247SPORTS

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s