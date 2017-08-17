United Ways of Northeast Tennessee sets $7.4M combined fundraising goal

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – On Thursday, the United Ways of Northeast Tennessee set their goals for this year.

Six different organizations around the Upper East Tennessee region held a kickoff luncheon this afternoon in Kingsport.

The combined effort has set a lofty mark of $7.4 million that they hope to raise to help organizations in the area.

During Thursday’s luncheon, United Ways of Northeast Tennessee presented Eastman with the inaugural Regional Leadership Recognition Award.

