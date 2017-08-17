Two charged after found with meth, marijuana, LSD during traffic stop in Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two people after they were found with multiple drugs during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

According to a WCSO news release, deputies stopped a suspicious vehicle at Roadrunner at Exit 19 in Abingdon, Va. around 9 p.m.

Search of the vehicle resulted in deputies finding around 29 grams of methampetamine that were individually bagged for resale, as well as 30 needles, two items matching the description of alpha PVP — or gravel — and a third substance later determined to be LSD, or acid.

Linzie Morgan Humes, 55, of Bristol, Va. and France Gail Grant, 26, of Abigndon, Va., were arrested.

Humes was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of LSD, possession of schedule I narcotic, possession of marijuana and possession of illegal drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where he was being held without bond.

Grant was charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of LSD, possession of schedule I narcotic, possession of marijuana and possession of illegal drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where she was being held on $12,000 bond.

