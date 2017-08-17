TN gov candidate Lee says removal of Confederate monuments ‘delicate balance’

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – One of the Republican candidates for Tennessee governor commented on the Confederate monuments controversy during a stop in the Tri-Cities on Thursday.

Businessman Bill Lee from Middle Tennessee stopped in Johnson City as part of his “Rural Road Trip Tractor Tour” across the state.

We asked Lee about the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust located at the state’s capitol.

“It is a delicate balance,” Lee said. “We can’t wash away history just because a few are offended by that. In fact, it is important that we remember history, the people that came before us, so we know where we came from and who we are. But also to remember the parts of our history that we are not happy about and that we never want to repeat.”

Gov. Bill Haslam has said the Forrest bust should not be honored at the capitol.

