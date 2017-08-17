Multi-million dollar project in works to improve Kingsport’s Main St.



KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A multi-million dollar project is in the works to improve the heart of Kingsport’s downtown.

The goal of the Main Street Redevelopment Project is to give the entire stretch of Main Street a facelift.

That project is in the early planning stages right now, with plans that are meant to make Main Street inviting to both pedestrians and future businesses.

K.C. St. Louis’ shop Abingdon Olive Oil sits at one of Kingsport’s busier spots at the corner of Broad and Main streets.

“My other store is in Abingdon, and they do a fabulous job with Main Street, the landscaping, the lighting,” St. Louis said.

They’re things she’s hoped to see implemented near her Kingsport store, and changes that could soon be on the way, as the city plans a multi-million dollar Main Street Redevelopment project.

Michael Thompson, Assistant Public Works Director for the City of Kingsport, said concepts include: repaving the road, adding intersection treatments, additional crosswalks, possibly replacing the traffic signal at Broad Street with a roundabout, adding shade trees, and upgrading the sidewalks.

The project started when city officials say they needed to repair an old section of the road, growing into a much larger idea to attract more pedestrians and businesses downtown.

“We are trying to get people to feel comfortable and safe and willing to travel more than just the downtown core of Main Street,” said Development Services Director for the City of Kingsport, Lynn Tully.

While Main Street shop owner St. Louis says she’s on board with the project, she does have a few reservations.

“When construction is underway how do you get them in the door,” St. Louis said. “I’m looking forward to it but the challenging part is going to be the process to get there.”

St. Louis shares a common goal with those in charge.

“I think we’ve got a lot of good things going on, we can always do better,” Tully said. “We have the opportunity to really have a really booming downtown, so we’re going to try for that.”

The city is looking for public input on the Main Street Redevelopment plan. A meeting is scheduled for Monday, August 21st from 4 to 6 p.m. at the RCAM building on West Main Street in Kingsport.

