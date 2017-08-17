Lockdown at Tennessee High School lifted

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – A brief lockdown occurred at Tennessee High School this morning in Bristol, Tenn.

The following is a news release from Bristol Tennessee City Schools:

Tennessee High School was placed into lockdown this morning after we received a report of a possible threat. We soon became confident that there was no validity to the threat. Out of an abundance of caution, we remained in soft lockdown until we concluded our investigation. We have determined there was no actual threat and are no longer in lockdown.”