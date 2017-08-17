Local confederate monuments in spotlight following Charlottesville

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – Less than a week after a deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Governor Terry McAuliffe said he wants to encourage local governments and the General Assembly to remove confederate statues and put them in museums.

This is a change of tune from what he’s said in the past.

Barry Proctor is an attorney in Washington County, Virginia. He said he has walked by a confederate monument in front of the courthouse in Abingdon since 1982.

“What I would hate to see is for lack of a better phrase a knee jerk reaction to what I think is a topic that needs to be discussed at length,” Proctor said.

He said removing the monument would be removing a part of history.

“It’s a question are we remembering our history or are we memorializing a cause which would have been human slavery and states rights that I think would have been mischaracterized in a lot of ways as to what that’s about,” he said.

Confederate monuments can be found across our area. Besides the one in Abingdon, there are several in Tennessee, including ones in Erwin, Sullivan County, and Greeneville.

McAuliffe released a statement on Wednesday, saying monuments of confederate leaders have become “flashpoints for hatred, division and violence.”

Ernie Williams lives in Abingdon. He thinks the monument should stay put.

“Everybody’s wanting to take them down and I don’t see why. I don’t understand it. It’s not racial. There’s nothing racial about it. It was a civil war,” he said.

Proctor says he believes if the monument was removed it would cause controversy and believes the topic needs to be discussed at length before a decision is made.

“If we do nothing the learn from the history that we’ve had then we’re doomed to repeat it,” Proctor said.

News Channel 11 reached out to the county administrative offices in Washington County, Virginia.

They said currently, they have not had any requests about the monument, so at this time they do not have an opinion on the governor’s statement.

