Kyle Busch comes from behind to win the UNOH 200 at BMS

BRISTOL — After a 2 hour rain delay the UNOH 200 camping world truck series final got on the track last night at Bristol Motor Speedway. Second caution came out when TJ Bell goes around in turn 4 and somehow avoids all of the other trucks.

Pole sitter Kyle Busch dominated the first 2 stages, but a speeding penalty on pit row sent him to the back of the pack for the final stage, but Busch put on a clinic by weaving in and out of traffic to move into 2nd place, shortly after that he passes Matt Crafton for the lead and from there “rowdy” Busch hangs on to win the UNOH 200 truck race.

“Really a lot of fun we had a real fast truck when we got here today and obviously running up front but then we got our penalty and had to go to the back and then drive all the way back through and I wasn’t sure I was going to be able to make that work but fortunately that outside groove came in the last couple of laps and got ourselves really ticking up their and were able to pick off trucks one at a time.”